nbc_pft_moresteelersconvo_241122.jpg
Pickens, Steelers must 'mature' to handle success
jeudy.jpg
Analyzing defensive delay of game called on Bishop
winston.jpg
Winston not called for grounding in crucial moment

Packers lead 49ers 17-0 in second quarter

  
Published November 24, 2024 05:30 PM

The Packers are dominating the 49ers as expected.

San Francisco, which is missing starting quarterback Brock Purdy, starting left tackle Trent Williams and starting edge rusher Nick Bosa, have been outgained 197 to 21 so far. The 49ers trail 17-0.

Tight end Tucker Kraft caught an 11-yard touchdown pass from Jordan Love, and Josh Jacobs ran for a 1-yard score. Brandon McManus kicked a 51-yard field goal.

The Packers have had scoring drives of 67, 49 and 71 on their three possessions.

Love is 8-of-12 for 93 yards and a touchdown, with Romeo Doubs catching three for 54. Jacobs has rushed for 70 yards on 17 carries.

49ers quarterback Brandon Allen, playing for Purdy, is wearing a wrap on his left middle finger. It’s an injury from earlier this season.