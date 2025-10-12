Packers lead Bengals 10-0 at halftime

The Packers have largely controlled things against the Bengals so far on Sunday, with Green Bay holding a 10-0 lead over Cincinnati at halftime.

While an interception from quarterback Jordan Love prevented the Packers from taking an early lead on their first possession, Green Bay went up 3-0 on a 43-yard field goal by kicker Lucas Havrisik.

Running back Josh Jacobs then extended the advantage with a 3-yard touchdown run with 4:05 left in the second quarter.

Love is 12-of-17 for 158 yards. He’s also rushed four times for 18 yards.

Receiver Matthew Golden had one of the big plays of the first half, catching a 35-yard deep pass that helped set up Jacobs’ TD. He has two receptions for 55 yards plus two carries for 16 yards.

With Joe Flacco making his first start at quarterback for the Bengals, the Packers have out-gained the Bengals 240 to 65, with Green Bay recording 14 first downs to Cincinnati’s 4. The Bengals are 1-of-6 on third down.

Flacco and the offense could barely muster anything positive before a two-minute drill late in the second quarter, recording just one first down on the first four possessions.

Flacco is 8-of-15 for 40 yards. Ja’Marr Chase has just two catches for 14 yards. Tee Higgins has one catch for 14 yards.

Evan McPherson missed a 67-yard field goal short to end the half. He had somehow made one from the same distance, but Packers head coach Matt LaFleur called timeout just before the snap.

The Bengals will receive the second-half kickoff.