Packers list RB Emanuel Wilson as questionable, elevate RB Pierre Strong

The Packers added another running back to their injury report on Saturday.

Emanuel Wilson is now listed as questionable to play. An illness led to the change in status.

Josh Jacobs is also listed as questionable to play against the Broncos. Jacobs missed two days of practice with a knee injury and returned for a limited workout on Friday.

The Packers elevated running back Pierre Strong from the practice squad to provide them with more depth in the backfield. Strong has not appeared in any games during the 2026 season, but had 26 carries for 108 yards in 14 games for the Browns last season.