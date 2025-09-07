Packers march down field on first possession, take 7-0 lead over Lions

The Packers’ passing game made it look easy on the first possession today against the Lions.

Packers quarterback Jordan Love hit tight end Tucker Kraft in the end zone for a 15-yard touchdown to end Green Bay’s first drive. Love was 6-for-8 for 65 yards.

Lions cornerback Brian Branch handed the Packers 15 yards when he committed a bonehead penalty, taking Kraft’s helmet and throwing it, which the officials flagged for unsportsmanlike conduct. The Lions’ defense can’t afford foolishness like that against a good Packers team.

Now the Lions’ offense will try to answer, as we get our first look at Micah Parsons in a Packers uniform.