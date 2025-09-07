Packers march down field on first possession, take 7-0 lead over Lions
Published September 7, 2025 04:38 PM
The Packers’ passing game made it look easy on the first possession today against the Lions.
Packers quarterback Jordan Love hit tight end Tucker Kraft in the end zone for a 15-yard touchdown to end Green Bay’s first drive. Love was 6-for-8 for 65 yards.
Lions cornerback Brian Branch handed the Packers 15 yards when he committed a bonehead penalty, taking Kraft’s helmet and throwing it, which the officials flagged for unsportsmanlike conduct. The Lions’ defense can’t afford foolishness like that against a good Packers team.
Now the Lions’ offense will try to answer, as we get our first look at Micah Parsons in a Packers uniform.