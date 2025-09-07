 Skip navigation
nbc_pft_davisbradyv2_250905.jpg
Davis: Brady close to joining Raiders in 2020
nbc_pft_bill_belichick_scouts_250905v2.jpg
Belichick banning Patriots scouts ‘petty’
nbc_pft_showmesomething_250905.jpg
PFT Draft: Show me something in Week 1

Other PFT Content

bigshield2.jpg
It’s a Week 1 Big Shield giveaway weekend
NFC Wild Card Playoffs: Minnesota Vikings v Los Angeles Rams
Ryan Clark apologizes for “on and off the air” interactions with Peter Schrager
nbc_pft_shieldv2_250819.jpg
Buy Big Shield today, read it this weekend
Packers march down field on first possession, take 7-0 lead over Lions

  
Published September 7, 2025 04:38 PM

The Packers’ passing game made it look easy on the first possession today against the Lions.

Packers quarterback Jordan Love hit tight end Tucker Kraft in the end zone for a 15-yard touchdown to end Green Bay’s first drive. Love was 6-for-8 for 65 yards.

Lions cornerback Brian Branch handed the Packers 15 yards when he committed a bonehead penalty, taking Kraft’s helmet and throwing it, which the officials flagged for unsportsmanlike conduct. The Lions’ defense can’t afford foolishness like that against a good Packers team.

Now the Lions’ offense will try to answer, as we get our first look at Micah Parsons in a Packers uniform.