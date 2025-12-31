Packers put Nate Hobbs, Zayne Anderson on IR

The Packers have not officially announced the addition of cornerback Trevon Diggs as a waiver claim, but they did announce several other roster moves on Wednesday afternoon.

Cornerback Nate Hobbs and safety Zayne Anderson have both been placed on injured reserve. Quarterback Clayton Tune and safety Johnathan Baldwin were signed off the practice squad to fill the open spots on the 53-man roster.

Hobbs, who has a knee injury, and Anderson, who has an ankle injury, are not expected to return to action this season.

Tune gives the team additional quarterback depth with Jordan Love and Malik Willis dealing with injuries. Baldwin has not made any appearances in the regular season.

The Packers also signed guard Karsen Barnhart, cornerback Tyron Herring, and quarterback Desmond Ridder to the practice squad.