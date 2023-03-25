Packers re-sign Eric Wilson

The Packers re-signed linebacker Eric Wilson on Saturday, the team announced.

He originally signed with the Packers off the Saints’ practice squad on Oct. 4. Wilson played 13 games for the Packers and tied for the team lead with 13 special teams tackles.

He is a seventh-year player who entered the NFL as an undrafted free agent, signing with the Vikings.

Wilson played five seasons with the Vikings (2017-20) before seeing time with the Eagles (2021) and Texans (2021). He has appeared in 78 regular-season games with 27 starts and totaled 254 tackles, eight sacks, four interceptions, nine passes defensed, a forced fumble and two fumble recoveries.

On special teams, he has 26 tackles, a forced fumble, a fumble recovery, a blocked punt and a blocked extra point.

He also has appeared in four postseason games with two starts, recording 13 tackles, a quarterback hit and a special teams tackle.