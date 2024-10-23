 Skip navigation
Packers re-sign LS Matt Orzech, cut DL Jonathan Ford

  
Published October 23, 2024 06:53 PM

The Packers made a procedural move on Monday, cutting long snapper Matt Orzech and activating defensive lineman Jonathan Ford from injured reserve. On Wednesday, as expected, they made another procedural move involving the two players.

They re-signed Orzech and released Ford, the team announced.

The Packers are expected to re-sign Ford to the practice squad if he clears waivers.

Ford’s 21-day practice window was expiring, forcing the Packers to make a move or lose him for the season on injured reserve. He went on injured reserve after injuring an ankle in the final preseason game Aug. 24.

The 2022 seventh-round pick has yet to appear in a regular-season game in his career.

Orzech spent the offseason with the Packers before being released in a procedural move before the season started. He played in every game for the Rams in 2022 and 2023 and was the long snapper for the Jaguars during the 2019 season.

Orzech had a low snap on the game-winning field goal against the Texans on Sunday, but Daniel Whelan got the hold down and Brandon McManus made the 45-yarder try on the final play.