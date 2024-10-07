 Skip navigation
Packers release CB Robert Rochell

  
Published October 7, 2024 04:13 PM

The Packers released cornerback Robert Rochell on Monday, the team announced.

He was on the Packers’ practice squad all season until Saturday when the team signed him to the 53-player roster.

The Packers elevated him for two games, and he played in Sunday’s win over the Rams. Rochell has seen action on 34 special teams snaps this season but none on defense.

He has one tackle this season.

Rochell spent two seasons with the Rams before joining the Packers for the 2023 season.

It seems likely the Packers will re-sign Rochell to the practice squad. He has one activation remaining this season.