Packers RT Zach Tom, LG Aaron Banks return to practice with limited work

  
Published September 17, 2025 04:56 PM

The Packers saw the return of right tackle Zach Tom and left guard Aaron Banks on Wednesday.

Banks (groin) and Tom (oblique) both were limited.

The offensive linemen missed Thursday’s win over the Commanders and didn’t participate in Monday’s bonus practice.

Cornerback Bo Melton (shoulder) also was back to limited work after missing Week 2.

Wide receiver Jayden Reed, who had surgeries to repair a broken collarbone and a foot fracture this week, was the only player on the 53-man roster not to practice Wednesday.

Coach Matt LaFleur said the foot surgery will “actually help him in the long run” as Reed was playing through the injury before injuring his shoulder.

Quarterback Jordan Love (left thumb) was a full participant Wednesday as was safety Zayne Anderson (knee).

Running back Josh Jacobs (ankle) was limited.