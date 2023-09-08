Packers rule out Christian Watson for Sunday

Jordan Love will make his debut as QB1 for Green Bay on Sunday, but he will be missing one of his biggest weapons and maybe two.

Packers receiver Christian Watson will not play, with Green Bay ruling him out after his hamstring injury kept him out of practice all week.

Coach Matt LaFleur called Watson “week to week,” which means Watson could miss more than the opener.

Watson caught 41 passes for 611 yards and seven touchdowns as a rookie last season.

Receiver Romeo Doubs is listed as questionable with his hamstring injury. He missed Wednesday’s practice but got in limited work Thursday and Friday.

The Packers also have Samori Toure and rookies Jayden Reed, Dontayvion Wicks and Malik Heath at the position. They also could elevate Bo Melton or Grant DuBose from the practice squad.

Doubs caught 42 passes and Toure five last season when they both were rookies. None of the other wideouts on the roster have played in a regular-season game.

Left tackle David Bakhtiari (knee) did not practice all week, but he does not have a designation.