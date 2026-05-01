Packers sign five draft picks, 10 undrafted rookies

The Packers kicked off their rookie minicamp by signing most of their draft picks.

They announced that they have signed five of their six selections. Third-round defensive tackle Chris McClellan, fourth-round edge rusher Dani Dennis-Sutton, fifth-round offensive lineman Jager Burton, sixth-round cornerback Domani Jackson, and sixth-round kicker Trey Smack. All five players agreed to four-year deals with the team.

Second-round cornerback Brandon Cisse is the only unsigned member of the Green Bay draft class.

The Packers also signed 10 undrafted free agents. They are Iowa State guard Dylan Barrett, Virginia Tech quarterback Kyron Drones, Illinois guard Josh Gesky, UCF edge rusher Nyjalik Kelly, Nevada safety Murvin Kenion, SMU tight end RJ Maryland, UCF running back Jaden Nixon, Louisville linebacker TJ Quinn, Florida wide receiver J. Michael Sturdivant, and Auburn guard Dillon Wade.