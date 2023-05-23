 Skip navigation
Chicago Street Race - Previews
Drivers face challenge of Chicago street course today
Clemson v Notre Dame
Notre Dame 99-to-0: No. 31 Nana Osafo-Mensah, fifth-year defensive end
US-NEWS-CHICAGO-NASCAR-1-TB
Saturday NASCAR schedule at Chicago

Chicago Street Race - Previews
Drivers face challenge of Chicago street course today
Clemson v Notre Dame
Notre Dame 99-to-0: No. 31 Nana Osafo-Mensah, fifth-year defensive end
US-NEWS-CHICAGO-NASCAR-1-TB
Saturday NASCAR schedule at Chicago

Packers sign Jadakis Bonds, cut Nick Guggemos

  
Published May 23, 2023 01:41 PM

The Packers have signed receiver Jadakis Bonds, the team announced Tuesday.

They released tight end Nick Guggemos in a corresponding move.

Bonds is an undrafted free agent from Hampton University. He appeared in 40 games in four seasons for the Pirates, totaling 180 receptions for 2,731 yards and 34 touchdowns. Bonds also carried the ball four times for 53 yards and a touchdown.

He finished his college career with the school record for receiving touchdowns and was No. 3 in both receptions and receiving yards.

Guggemos spent the final six weeks of last season on the Packers’ practice squad. He has never played a regular-season game.

Guggemos entered the NFL as an undrafted free agent in 2021, signing with the Seahawks. He also has spent time with the Commanders and Browns.