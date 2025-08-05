 Skip navigation
Packers sign OL Lecitus Smith

  
Published August 5, 2025 04:10 PM

The Packers signed offensive lineman Lecitus Smith on Tuesday, Matt Schneidman of TheAthletic.com reports.

In a corresponding move, the team waived wide receiver Sam Brown Jr. with an injury designation.

The Steelers cut Smith in May after claiming him off waivers from the Patriots in March.

The Cardinals made Smith a sixth-round pick in 2022, and he has appeared in 18 NFL games with three starts.

In 2024 with the Patriots, Smith appeared in eight games with one start. His start was as an extra blocker on the opening play in a game against the Jets, and he played only three offensive snaps.

In the 2024 preseason, Smith played 79 snaps at left guard, 41 at center and three at right guard.