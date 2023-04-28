Packers take tight end Luke Musgrave with 42nd pick

Some thought the Packers would extend a parting middle finger to Aaron Rodgers by taking a pass catcher with the 13th pick in round one. They didn’t.

But the Packers did use a second-round pick on a target for quarterback Jordan Love.

With the second-rounder obtained in the Aaron Rodgers trade, No. 42 overall, the Packers took Oregon State tight end Luke Musgrave.

Musgrave could have gone higher, but for injury issues that limited him to two games in 2022.

He helps fill a void created by the departure of Robert Tonyan and, most likely, Marcedes Lewis.