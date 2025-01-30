Packers to hire DeMarcus Covington as DL coach, promote Sean Mannion to QB coach

The Packers have reached agreements to fill a couple of openings on Matt LaFleur’s coaching staff.

Rob Demovsky of ESPN.com reports that they are set to hire DeMarcus Covington as their defensive line coach and promote Sean Mannion to quarterbacks coach.

Covington spent the 2024 season as the Patriots defensive coordinator and was let go along with head coach Jerod Mayo after the end of the campaign. He was the defensive line coach in New England for four years before getting bumped up to coordinator and was with the Patriots since 2017.

Mannion replaces the retired Tom Clements. The former backup quarterback began his coaching career as an offensive assistant in 2024.