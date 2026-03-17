Packers to honor Bob Harlan’s memory by installing his name on the Lambeau facade

The Packers will honor the memory of Bob Harlan, announcing Tuesday that they will install the name of the team’s former president and CEO on Lambeau Field’s northeast facade.

“I had the opportunity to share with the Harlan family last week that we will be adding Bob’s name to the northeast corner of the Lambeau Field façade,” Packers president and CEO Ed Policy said in a statement. “Bob was integral in remaking Lambeau into an iconic and revered stadium, and it is fitting that his name will be forever recognized as one of the most important leaders in Packers history.

“Bob relentlessly dedicated himself to our organization and we are grateful for all he did.”

The Packers will unveil Harlan’s name at Lambeau Field at a game during the 2026 season. Details will follow after the NFL schedule is announced.

“Our dad had incredible respect for the incomparable history of the Green Bay Packers,” Kevin Harlan said in a statement. “The honor of having his name among the legends of this franchise, names that symbolize the greatest in pro football history, is the most treasured of his career.

“Our hearts are filled with enormous gratitude. We extend our sincere appreciation to Ed Policy and the entire Packers organization for this honor beyond measure.”

The Lambeau Field façade features the names of former Packers (players, coaches and a contributor) who were inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame. Those names are positioned along the sidelines. The façade also includes the franchise’s retired numbers emblazoned on the north end.

The team will install Harlan’s name in a separate area of recognition, in the northeast corner, alongside the name of former Packers GM Ted Thompson, who was honored in 2021 for his significant contributions to the organization’s success.

Harlan died March 5 at the age of 89. He originally joined the organization in 1971 and was elected president and CEO in 1989. He served as principal executive until his retirement in January 2008.