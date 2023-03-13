Packers to re-sign Keisean Nixon

The Packers are bringing back one of their own free agents.

According to Ian Rapoport of NFL Media, Green Bay is re-signing returner Keisean Nixon to a one-year deal worth up to $6 million.

Nixon was a first-team, All-Pro Returner for Green Bay in 2022. he averaged 28.8 yards on 35 kick returns and 12.7 yards on 11 punt returns. He also had the longest return of the season at 105 yards.

Nixon spent his first three seasons with the Raiders.

A defensive back, Nixon was on the field for 28 percent of Green Bay’s defensive snaps in 2022. he’s recorded three career passes defensed with one interception.