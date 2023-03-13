 Skip navigation
Packers to re-sign Keisean Nixon

  
Published March 13, 2023 09:09 AM
nbc_pft_rodgerslatest_230313
March 13, 2023 08:33 AM
Mike Florio and Chris Simms question if returning to Green Bay is even a viable option for Aaron Rodgers, if it doesn’t work out with the Jets, and assess at what point a decision will be made.

The Packers are bringing back one of their own free agents.

According to Ian Rapoport of NFL Media, Green Bay is re-signing returner Keisean Nixon to a one-year deal worth up to $6 million.

Nixon was a first-team, All-Pro Returner for Green Bay in 2022. he averaged 28.8 yards on 35 kick returns and 12.7 yards on 11 punt returns. He also had the longest return of the season at 105 yards.

Nixon spent his first three seasons with the Raiders.

A defensive back, Nixon was on the field for 28 percent of Green Bay’s defensive snaps in 2022. he’s recorded three career passes defensed with one interception.