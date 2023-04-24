 Skip navigation
Packers trade Aaron Rodgers to Jets

  
Published April 24, 2023 12:25 PM
April 24, 2023 08:14 AM
Mike Florio and Chris Simms discuss when the Aaron Rodgers trade is most likely to be completed and outline why it could be reason for concern if the Jets and Packers don’t get the deal done by the end of Round 2.

Aaron Rodgers is a Jet.

The most talked-about move of the 2023 offseason has finally been completed, just days before the 2023 NFL draft: The Packers have traded Rodgers to the Jets.

The compensation, according to Adam Schefter of ESPN, is the two teams swapping their first-round picks on Thursday night (the 13th pick to the Packers for the 15th pick to the Jets), the Packers getting a conditional 2024 pick that will be a first-rounder if Rodgers plays 65 percent of snaps and will otherwise be a second rounder, the Packers getting the 42nd and 207th pick in the 2023 draft, and the Jets getting the 170th pick in the 2023 draft.

So the key from the Packers’ standpoint is whether Rodgers plays at least 65 percent of the Jets’ offensive snaps next season. If so, they get the first-round pick they wanted, but they wait until 2024.

And the Packers get to move on from the Hall of Fame quarterback who has often clashed with management and coaches, while moving onto Jordan Love.

And the Jets get Rodgers, the quarterback they think may finally take them where no quarterback has taken them since Joe Namath in Super Bowl III.