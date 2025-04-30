Packers will exercise fifth-year option on Devonte Wyatt’s contract

The Packers are exercising the fifth-year option on defensive tackle Devonte Wyatt’s rookie contract, Jordan Schultz of Fox Sports reports.

Wyatt will receive a fully guaranteed $13.922 million for 2026, but General Manager Brian Gutekunst recently said the Packers want to keep both Wyatt and linebacker Quay Walker beyond their current deals.

Wyatt, the 28th overall pick in 2022, has played 47 games with five starts in three seasons. He has totaled 12 sacks, 74 tackles, one forced fumble, one pass defensed and three recovered fumbles.

In 2024, Wyatt recorded 23 tackles, five sacks and two fumble recoveries.