Panthers activate WR Jalen Coker, C Austin Corbett ahead of Sunday’s game

The Panthers made a pair of additions to their offense ahead of Sunday’s game against the Jets.

Wide receiver Jalen Coker and offensive lineman Austin Corbett have been activated from injured reserve. Coker has not played yet this season due to a quad injury and Corbett missed the last four games with a knee injury.

Coker had 32 catches for 478 yards and two touchdowns last season. Corbett could wind up starting at left guard on Sunday if Damien Lewis, who has a shoulder injury, cant play.

The Panthers placed edge rusher Patrick Jones on injured reserve and they also elevated edge rusher Boogie Basham from the practice squad.