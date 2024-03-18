Panthers agree to terms with OT Yosh Nijman

The Panthers have agreed to terms with offensive tackle Yosh Nijman, Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports.

Nijman, 28, has played every possible game in his four-year career with the Packers but only 22 of his 67 game appearances were starts.

He started one game in 2023, playing 231 offensive snaps and 108 on special teams.

In his career, Nijman has played 1,591 offensive snaps and 341 on special teams.

He went undrafted in 2019, signing with the Packers.