Panthers agree to terms with WR Muhsin Muhammad III

The Panthers are bringing in the son of one of the top receivers in franchise history.

Mike Garafolo of NFL Media reports that they have agreed to sign Muhsin “Moose” Muhammad III as an undrafted free agent. His father is second in Panthers history in receptions, receiving yards, and receiving touchdowns after playing 11 years for the team in the 1990s and 2000s.

The younger Muhammad also plays wideout and spent his college time at Texas A&M. He had 81 catches for 1,163 yards and 12 touchdowns.

The Panthers drafted Tetairoa McMillan in the first round of the draft and Jimmy Horn Jr. in the sixth round. Adam Thielen, Jalen Coker, Xavier Legette, and David Moore are also in the receiver room in Carolina.