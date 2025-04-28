Panthers claim CB M.J. Devonshire off waivers

The Panthers signed wide receiver Hunter Renfrow after wrapping up the draft and they continued adding players to the roster on Monday.

The NFL’s daily transaction report shows that the Panthers have claimed cornerback M.J. Devonshire off of waivers. Devonshire was cut by the Raiders over the weekend.

Devonshire was a seventh-round pick last season. He was waived at the cut to 53 players last summer and then returned to the team’s practice squad for the regular season.

Devonshire had eight interceptions and three interceptions returns for touchdowns during his time at Pitt.

The Panthers did not draft any cornerbacks this year, but they did add safety Lathan Ransom in the fourth round.