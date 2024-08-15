Panthers claim G Mason Brooks

The Panthers made a change to their offensive line group on Thursday.

The team announced that they have claimed guard Mason Brooks off of waivers. Guard Nash Jensen was waived with an injury designation to clear room for Brooks on the 90-man roster.

Brooks was cut by the Commanders on Wednesday. He spent last season on their practice squad and did not get called up for any regular season action.

Jensen played 11 games and made five starts for the Panthers last season. He was trying for a reserve role this year, but his injury along with those suffered by others — Chandler Zavala joined the list on Thursday — left the Panthers to look elsewhere.