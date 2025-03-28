Panthers G.M. Dan Morgan: Free agent signings give us flexibility in the draft

The Panthers gave up more points than any team in NFL history during the 2024 season, so fighting out the team’s offseason priority wasn’t a difficult task.

Adding players to that side of the ball was a must and the Panthers have done so in free agency. They signed defensive lineman Bobby Brown, linebacker Patrick Jones, safety Tre’von Moehrig, linebacker Christian Rozeboom, and defensive lineman Tershawn Wharton to fill some of the holes that were exposed last season and General Manager Dan Morgan said this week that those moves will allow the team to avoid reaching for players in the draft.

“I think what we did in free agency is really going to allow us to have some flexibility in the draft,” Morgan said, via the team’s website. “Obviously, we’re going to be aggressive to get some playmakers, you know, whether on the offense or defensive side of the ball. So, we’re just really excited about the direction that we’re headed, as a team, as an organization. I feel like things are really trending in a good direction, and I’m really excited.”

The Panthers have eight picks in the first five rounds, which adds to their flexibility as they can stay put to add players or use the capital to move up for specific targets they believe will help them take a step forward in 2025.