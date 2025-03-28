 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_draft_250328.jpg
Draft: Teams whose biological clocks are ticking
nbc_pft_abdul_250328.jpg
Carter won’t participate in Penn State’s Pro Day
nbc_pft_sanders_250328.jpg
Deion broadens where he’d like Shedeur to land

Other PFT Content

NFL: JAN 04 Bengals at Steelers
NFL Top 100 2025 free agents: Tee Higgins gets tagged; Sam Darnold does not
Pittsburgh Steelers v Atlanta Falcons
Dolphins, James Daniels agree to terms
NFL: NFC Wild Card Round-Minnesota Vikings at Los Angeles Rams
2025 NFL free agency tracker: Signings, trades, franchise tags, news
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_draft_250328.jpg
Draft: Teams whose biological clocks are ticking
nbc_pft_abdul_250328.jpg
Carter won’t participate in Penn State’s Pro Day
nbc_pft_sanders_250328.jpg
Deion broadens where he’d like Shedeur to land

Other PFT Content

NFL: JAN 04 Bengals at Steelers
NFL Top 100 2025 free agents: Tee Higgins gets tagged; Sam Darnold does not
Pittsburgh Steelers v Atlanta Falcons
Dolphins, James Daniels agree to terms
NFL: NFC Wild Card Round-Minnesota Vikings at Los Angeles Rams
2025 NFL free agency tracker: Signings, trades, franchise tags, news
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Panthers G.M. Dan Morgan: Free agent signings give us flexibility in the draft

  
Published March 28, 2025 10:24 AM

The Panthers gave up more points than any team in NFL history during the 2024 season, so fighting out the team’s offseason priority wasn’t a difficult task.

Adding players to that side of the ball was a must and the Panthers have done so in free agency. They signed defensive lineman Bobby Brown, linebacker Patrick Jones, safety Tre’von Moehrig, linebacker Christian Rozeboom, and defensive lineman Tershawn Wharton to fill some of the holes that were exposed last season and General Manager Dan Morgan said this week that those moves will allow the team to avoid reaching for players in the draft.

“I think what we did in free agency is really going to allow us to have some flexibility in the draft,” Morgan said, via the team’s website. “Obviously, we’re going to be aggressive to get some playmakers, you know, whether on the offense or defensive side of the ball. So, we’re just really excited about the direction that we’re headed, as a team, as an organization. I feel like things are really trending in a good direction, and I’m really excited.”

The Panthers have eight picks in the first five rounds, which adds to their flexibility as they can stay put to add players or use the capital to move up for specific targets they believe will help them take a step forward in 2025.