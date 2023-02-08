 Skip navigation
Panthers hire Peter Hansen as linebackers coach

  
Published February 8, 2023
February 6, 2023
Mike Florio, Chris Simms, Charean Williams and Myles Simmons analyze Ejiro Evero’s fit with the Panthers and why he brings a sense of creativity that could pair well with Frank Reich.

The Panthers are continuing to fill out head coach Frank Reich’s first staff.

The team announced on Wednesday that it has agreed to terms with Peter Hansen to bring him on as linebackers coach.

Hansen was previously the Broncos linebackers coach, where he worked with Carolina’s new defensive coordinator, Ejiro Evero.

Hansen was previously at UNLV from 2020-2021, serving as the program’s defensive coordinator and inside linebackers coach. Before that, he spent 2014-2019 as Stanford’s inside linebackers coach.

He also served as a 49ers defensive assistant from 2011-2013.

After hiring Reich, the Panthers landed Evero as their defensive coordinator last weekend.