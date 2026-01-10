Panthers LT Ikem Ekwonu ruled out with knee injury

The Panthers have a significant developing injury situation along their offensive line during the first half of their wild card matchup with the Rams.

Left tackle Ikem Ekwonu has been ruled out with a knee injury.

Ekwonu went down on Carolina’s second possession on a second-down sack. Via reporters on the scene, Ekwonu was able to walk off gingerly before heading to the sideline medical tent. The FOX broadcast subsequently showed Ekwonu being driven to the locker room on the back of a cart for further evaluation. The Panthers ruled him out quickly thereafter.

Ekwonu started 15 games for the Panthers this season.

Yosh Nijman entered the game at left tackle to replace Ekwonu.