Panthers OL coach James Campen: Continuity allows us to make bigger strides early

The Panthers have a new head coach, a new quarterback, and a lot of other new pieces to their offensive puzzle, but there is some continuity on that side of the ball.

Offensive line coach James Campen is back with the team and he has a lot of familiar faces to work with in 2023. The team has brought back all five starters from last season as well as reserves Cameron Erving and Michael Jordan to go with fourth-round pick Chandler Zavala.

Campen believes that bringing the group back will allow the Panthers to make faster progress toward being the group they want to be in the regular season.

“The one advantage going into the second year with the same group, you’re not having to teach the new drills and all that again, so they can kind of go into things a lot quicker ,” Campen said, via the team’s website. “As a group, we’re making bigger strides early. And I think that obviously helps the new guys coming in because now they can see it being done the correct way. Now it’s all refining.”

With so many new parts filling out the rest of the unit, everything the offensive line can do to set the table for the offense in the early part of the season will be appreciated by the Panthers.