Panthers part ways with VP of football administration Samir Suleiman

The Panthers have hired Dan Morgan as their new General Manager and they are making more changes to their football operations staff as well.

A team spokesperson confirmed with David Newton of ESPN.com that vice president of football administration Samir Suleiman is no longer with the team. Suleiman was promoted from director of player negotiations and salary cap manager to that position in 2022.

Suleiman continued to have a hand in negotiations and cap management in his new role. He also had an expanded role in other areas of the financial side of the operation in Carolina.

There could be more changes to come as Morgan and the Panthers try to chart a better course than the one they’ve been on in recent years.