Panthers place Jaycee Horn on IR

There was a chance Panthers cornerback Jaycee Horn could return from his fractured wrist in Week 18 or the postseason.

But with Carolina eliminated from playoff the playoffs with Sunday’s loss to the Buccaneers, the franchise has elected not to rush him back.

Horn has been placed on injured reserve, the Panthers announced on Monday. The move officially ends Horn’s season.

A talented young defensive back, Horn recorded three interceptions and seven passes defensed in his second season. The No. 8 overall pick of the 2021 draft, Horn started all 13 games he played in 2022.

Horn played only three games as a rookie, as a fractured foot kept him out for most of the season.

The Panthers will take on the Saints in Week 18 to end the 2022 season for both clubs.