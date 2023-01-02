 Skip navigation
Top News

Los Angeles Angels of Anaheim v Texas Rangers
Mike Trout elected to 11th All-Star Game, 4 Texas players chosen to start
Shohei Ohtani
Shohei Ohtani hits Angels-record 14th homer in June in 9-7 loss to the White Sox
Detroit Tigers v Texas Rangers
Pickups of the Day: Olson’s Opportunity
  • George Bissell
    ,
  • George Bissell
    ,

Top Clips

nbc_golf_pgachamp_ussenioropenrd1hl_230629.jpg
Highlights: U.S. Senior Open, Round 1
oly_sww100bu_nationals_230629_1920x1080.jpg
Huske hangs on to win 100m fly in close finish
oly_swm400im_nationals_230629_1920x1080_2239707203506.jpg
Foster narrowly beats Kalisz for 400 IM title

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Panthers place Jaycee Horn on IR

  
Published January 2, 2023 07:55 AM
nbc_pft_tampabay_230102
January 2, 2023 08:15 AM
Once again, Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers prove that they can always find a way to win after their Week 17 victory vs. the Carolina Panthers that secured a playoff spot.

There was a chance Panthers cornerback Jaycee Horn could return from his fractured wrist in Week 18 or the postseason.

But with Carolina eliminated from playoff the playoffs with Sunday’s loss to the Buccaneers, the franchise has elected not to rush him back.

Horn has been placed on injured reserve, the Panthers announced on Monday. The move officially ends Horn’s season.

A talented young defensive back, Horn recorded three interceptions and seven passes defensed in his second season. The No. 8 overall pick of the 2021 draft, Horn started all 13 games he played in 2022.

Horn played only three games as a rookie, as a fractured foot kept him out for most of the season.

The Panthers will take on the Saints in Week 18 to end the 2022 season for both clubs.