Panthers plan to sign Andy Dalton

  
Published March 14, 2023 02:00 PM
nbc_pft_pantherssignings_230314
March 14, 2023 08:40 AM
Mike Florio and Chris Simms analyze why the Panthers have the potential to be relevant in NFC South by reportedly adding Vonn Bell and Shy Tuttle.

The Panthers have identified the veteran mentor they want for the quarterback they will draft next month.

Andy Dalton and the Panthers are close to an agreement on a two-year contract, according to Adam Schefter of ESPN.

Dalton obviously is not a long-term answer in Carolina, where a rookie quarterback is certain to arrive after the Panthers traded up to the first overall pick in the 2023 NFL draft. But if that rookie isn’t ready to start in Week One, Dalton could open the season as the starter. If the rookie is ready, Dalton will be the backup who functions like another quarterbacks coach.

The 35-year-old Dalton played for the Saints, Bears and Cowboys the last three seasons after playing his first nine NFL seasons with the Bengals. Last year in New Orleans he started 14 games, and had a career-high 66.7 percent completion rate, with 18 touchdown passes and nine interceptions.