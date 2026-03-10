Panthers re-sign WR David Moore, LB Thomas Incoom

The Panthers confirmed reports that they have re-signed Isaiah Simmons on Tuesday afternoon and they also announced deals with two other players from their 2025 roster.

Wide receiver David Moore and linebacker Thomas Incoom will both remain with the team. No terms were announced for either deal.

Moore had 32 catches for 351 yards and three touchdowns for Carolina during the 2024 season, but he missed most of last year with an elbow injury. He had one catch for five yards in four regular season games before landing on injured reserve.

Incoom had 25 tackles in 25 games while appearing almost exclusively on special teams the last two seasons.