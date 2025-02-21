Panthers release CB Dane Jackson

The Panthers have let go of a veteran player.

Cornerback Dane Jackson has been released, the team announced on Friday.

Jackson, 28, appeared in nine contests with three starts for the Panthers in 2024. He was on the field for 43 percent of defensive snaps in games played. He ended the season with 23 total tackles and two passes defensed.

Jackson had one year remaining on the two-year deal he signed with Carolina. The Panthers will save $3.5 million against the cap with $2.5 million in dead money by releasing him.

A Bills seventh-round pick in 2020, Jackson has appeared in 61 games with 31 starts in five seasons. He’s recorded three career interceptions with 30 passes defensed.