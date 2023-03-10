 Skip navigation
Panthers release Damien Wilson

  
Published March 10, 2023 10:32 AM
nbc_pft_jimmygtexans_230309
March 9, 2023 08:54 AM
Mike Florio and Myles Simmons evaluate how seriously the Texans would consider going after Jimmy Garoppolo, given Houston, Carolina and Las Vegas reportedly are expected to have interest in the QB.

Linebacker Damien Wilson is now a free agent.

The Panthers announced Wilson’s release on Friday afternoon. He signed a two-year deal with the Panthers last season, but the year didn’t play out as hoped.

Wilson started five of the seven games of the season for Carolina, but he only played four defensive snaps after Week Nine. He finished the year with 38 tackles,, two sacks, and a forced fumble.

Wilson played for the Jaguars, Chiefs, and Cowboys before signing with the Panthers.

The move saves $3.61 million in cap space for the Panthers. They have created other space recently by restructuring the contracts of tackle Taylor Moten, guard Austin Corbett, and safety Xavier Woods.