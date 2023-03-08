 Skip navigation
Panthers restructure Taylor Moton’s contract for cap space

  
Published March 8, 2023 11:16 AM
Carolina has made a move to free up some money before the new league year begins.

The Panthers announced on Wednesday that they’ve restructured right tackle Taylor Moton’s contract for cap space.

Per Joe Person of TheAthletic.com, the restructuring freed up $11.15 million of cap space. Moton was set to have a $25 million cap hit in 2023.

Moton still has three seasons left on the extension he signed before the 2021 season.

A second-round pick in 2017, Moton has been a mainstay of Carolina’s offensive line since 2018. While he appeared in all 16 games in 2017, he mostly played special teams.

Moton has not missed an offensive snap since the beginning of the 2018 season.