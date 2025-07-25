Panthers sign CB Mello Dotson, waive CB MJ Devonshire

The Panthers swapped cornerbacks Friday.

The team announced it has signed Mello Dotson and waived MJ Devonshire with an injury designation.

The Raiders waived Dotson earlier this week. He had signed with Las Vegas as an undrafted free agent from Kansas.

Dotson was a first-team All-Big 12 selection last year. During his college career, he intercepted 12 passes and returned four of them for touchdowns.

Devonshire, a seventh-round pick of the Raiders in 2024, was claimed off waivers by the Panthers in April.

He spent last season on the Raiders’ practice squad before signing a futures deal in January.