Panthers sign K Matthew Wright

Panthers kicker Eddy Piñeiro has a groin injury that could cost him some preseason time, so the team added a kicker to the roster Tuesday.

Matthew Wright signed after a pre-practice workout, the team announced.

Wright has kicked for the Chiefs, Steelers and Jaguars in his career, appearing in 23 games. He has never spent an entire season with one team.

Wright is 40-for-46 on field goals and 35-of-37 on extra points.

In 2022, he kicked in two games for the Chiefs and four for the Steelers.

To make room for the addition of Wright, the Panthers waived undrafted rookie tackle BJ Wilson.