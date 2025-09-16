Panthers sign LB Maema Njongmeta, C Nick Samac

The Panthers placed a pair of offensive linemen on injured reserve Tuesday and they filled their roster spots with two players signed off of the practice squads of other teams.

Linebacker Maema Njongmeta was on the Bengals’ practice squad and center Nick Samac comes to Carolina from Baltimore. Head coach Dave Canales said on Monday that center Austin Corbett and right guard Robert Hunt would go on injured reserve after getting hurt in Week 2.

Njongmeta played in every game for the Bengals last season. He had 13 tackles and two fumble recoveries while seeing most of his action on special teams.

Samac was a seventh-round pick in 2024, but never saw any regular season action for the Ravens.