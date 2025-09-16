 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_herbertmentalityv2_250916.jpg
Herbert leading Chargers with new mentality
nbc_pft_brady_250916.jpg
Brady wearing headset in LV booth raises flags
nbc_pft_lawrencecoen_250916.jpg
Coen clarifies sideline situation with Lawrence

Other PFT Content

NFL: New Orleans Saints at Pittsburgh Steelers
On Sunday at Pittsburgh, the Seahawks made “Renegade” their song
NFL: Carolina Panthers at Arizona Cardinals
Two of three late-afternoon games had moments of silence for Charlie Kirk
bigshield2.jpg
It’s a Week 1 Big Shield giveaway weekend
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_herbertmentalityv2_250916.jpg
Herbert leading Chargers with new mentality
nbc_pft_brady_250916.jpg
Brady wearing headset in LV booth raises flags
nbc_pft_lawrencecoen_250916.jpg
Coen clarifies sideline situation with Lawrence

Other PFT Content

NFL: New Orleans Saints at Pittsburgh Steelers
On Sunday at Pittsburgh, the Seahawks made “Renegade” their song
NFL: Carolina Panthers at Arizona Cardinals
Two of three late-afternoon games had moments of silence for Charlie Kirk
bigshield2.jpg
It’s a Week 1 Big Shield giveaway weekend
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Panthers sign LB Maema Njongmeta, C Nick Samac

  
Published September 16, 2025 03:14 PM

The Panthers placed a pair of offensive linemen on injured reserve Tuesday and they filled their roster spots with two players signed off of the practice squads of other teams.

Linebacker Maema Njongmeta was on the Bengals’ practice squad and center Nick Samac comes to Carolina from Baltimore. Head coach Dave Canales said on Monday that center Austin Corbett and right guard Robert Hunt would go on injured reserve after getting hurt in Week 2.

Njongmeta played in every game for the Bengals last season. He had 13 tackles and two fumble recoveries while seeing most of his action on special teams.

Samac was a seventh-round pick in 2024, but never saw any regular season action for the Ravens.