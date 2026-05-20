Panthers sign TE Heinrich Haarberg

The Panthers have added a versatile tight end to their 90-man roster.

The team announced the signing of Heinrich Haarberg on Wednesday morning. They waived outside linebacker Jamil Muhammad in a corresponding move.

Haarberg caught eight passes for 52 yards and a touchdown at Nebraska last season. It was the first season that he was listed as a tight end with the Cornhuskers after spending his first years at the school as a quarterback who sometimes saw time at other spots on the field.

Haarberg started eight games at quarterback in 2023 and one game in 2024. He was deployed in a similar fashion to the way Taysom Hill was utilized by the Saints during the 2024 season and he’ll hope his experience playing multiple spots will help his bid to stick around in Carolina.