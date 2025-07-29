 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_future99clubv2_250729.jpg
PFT Draft: Future 99 Club members
nbc_pft_madden2699v2_250729.jpg
Madden 26 99 Club features seven players
nbc_pft_jaxondart_250729.jpg
Dart doesn’t want to ‘play like a robot’

Other PFT Content

NFL: Preseason-Baltimore Ravens at Atlanta Falcons
Iowa hires former NFL G.M. Scott Pioli as “consultant”
Syndication: Detroit Free Press
D.J. Reed immediately noticed a different energy with the Lions than the Jets
DC Defenders v Houston Roughnecks
Is UFL plotting expansion to Oakland, Philly, New Jersey, and/or Tampa?
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_future99clubv2_250729.jpg
PFT Draft: Future 99 Club members
nbc_pft_madden2699v2_250729.jpg
Madden 26 99 Club features seven players
nbc_pft_jaxondart_250729.jpg
Dart doesn’t want to ‘play like a robot’

Other PFT Content

NFL: Preseason-Baltimore Ravens at Atlanta Falcons
Iowa hires former NFL G.M. Scott Pioli as “consultant”
Syndication: Detroit Free Press
D.J. Reed immediately noticed a different energy with the Lions than the Jets
DC Defenders v Houston Roughnecks
Is UFL plotting expansion to Oakland, Philly, New Jersey, and/or Tampa?
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Panthers sign WR Ja’Seem Reed, release WR Dan Chisena

  
Published July 29, 2025 02:43 PM

The Panthers made a change at wide receiver on Tuesday.

The team announced that they have signed Ja’Seem Reed to their 90-man roster. Wide receiver Dan Chisena was released in a corresponding move.

Reed worked out for the team earlier this week and spent time with the Browns after going undrafted in April. He had 77 catches for 1,052 yards and 12 touchdowns while at the University of San Diego last season.

Chisena caught three passes for 37 yards in six appearances for the Panthers last season. He primarily saw playing time on special teams also seen action for the Vikings and Falcons in that role.