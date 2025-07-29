Panthers sign WR Ja’Seem Reed, release WR Dan Chisena

The Panthers made a change at wide receiver on Tuesday.

The team announced that they have signed Ja’Seem Reed to their 90-man roster. Wide receiver Dan Chisena was released in a corresponding move.

Reed worked out for the team earlier this week and spent time with the Browns after going undrafted in April. He had 77 catches for 1,052 yards and 12 touchdowns while at the University of San Diego last season.

Chisena caught three passes for 37 yards in six appearances for the Panthers last season. He primarily saw playing time on special teams also seen action for the Vikings and Falcons in that role.