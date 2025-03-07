Panthers tender Cade Mays as a restricted free agent

The Panthers aim to hold onto center Cade Mays this offseason.

Jeremy Fowler of ESPN reports that they have tendered Mays with a contract as a restricted free agent. It’s an original round tender worth $3.263 million.

Under the terms of the tender, the Panthers will be able to match any offer from another team for Mays but they will not get any compensation if they choose not to match an offer.

Mays was a 2022 sixth-round pick and was released last summer. He signed to the Giants’ practice squad, but returned to the Panthers in October and started eight of the 11 games he played in Carolina last season.