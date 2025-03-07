 Skip navigation
Panthers tender DL LaBryan Ray

  
Published March 7, 2025 11:56 AM

Defensive lineman LaBryan Ray is set to return to the Panthers for the 2025 season.

The team announced that they have tendered Ray a contract as an exclusive rights free agent. The move blocks Ray from negotiating with other teams and he’ll officially be back with the team once he signs the tender.

Ray has played 33 games and made 10 starts for the Panthers over the last two seasons. Nine of those starts came in 2024 and Ray finished the season with 41 tackles and a sack.

The Panthers also confirmed that they have tendered center Cade Mays as a restricted free agent.