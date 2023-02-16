 Skip navigation
Austin Gomber
MLB Best Bets, June 30: Austin Gomber Props vs Tigers
  • Vaughn Dalzell
    ,
  • Vaughn Dalzell
    ,
U.S. Women's Open - Final Round
How to watch the 2023 U.S. Women's Open: TV, live stream info, schedule, tee times and more
MLB: San Francisco Giants at Toronto Blue Jays
Blue Jays' Guerrero announces Home Run Derby plans, homers in 2-1 win over Giants

nbc_dps_hardentrades_230630.jpg
No obvious solution for Harden, 76ers
nbc_dps_earnhardtjrintv_230630.jpg
Earnhardt Jr.: 'Surreal' to have NASCAR in Chicago
nbc_golf_pgachamp_ussenioropenrd1hl_230629.jpg
Highlights: U.S. Senior Open, Round 1

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Austin Gomber
MLB Best Bets, June 30: Austin Gomber Props vs Tigers
  • Vaughn Dalzell
    ,
  • Vaughn Dalzell
    ,
U.S. Women's Open - Final Round
How to watch the 2023 U.S. Women’s Open: TV, live stream info, schedule, tee times and more
MLB: San Francisco Giants at Toronto Blue Jays
Blue Jays’ Guerrero announces Home Run Derby plans, homers in 2-1 win over Giants

nbc_dps_hardentrades_230630.jpg
No obvious solution for Harden, 76ers
nbc_dps_earnhardtjrintv_230630.jpg
Earnhardt Jr.: ‘Surreal’ to have NASCAR in Chicago
nbc_golf_pgachamp_ussenioropenrd1hl_230629.jpg
Highlights: U.S. Senior Open, Round 1

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Panthers to hire Bert Watts as safeties coach

  
Published February 16, 2023 03:45 AM
nbc_pft_carrlandingspotsdraft_230215
February 15, 2023 09:24 AM
Mike Florio and Chris Simms debate potential landing spots for free agent quarterback Derek Carr, naming the Saints, Jets, Panthers, and Buccaneers as early frontrunners.

Panthers defensive coordinator Ejiro Evero is adding one of his colleagues from last season to his staff in Carolina.

According to multiple reports, the Panthers are hiring Bert Watts as their safeties coach. Watts was the outside linebackers coach for the Broncos when Evero was Denver’s defensive coordinator last season.

Watts previously worked for Auburn, Memphis, Fresno State, UC Davis, and Colorado at the collegiate level. He also spent the 2012 season with the Broncos as a staff assistant.

Watts joins linebackers coach Peter Hansen and senior defensive assistant Dom Capers in making the move from Denver to Carolina along with Evero. Cornerbacks coach Jonathan Cooley did not coach with the Broncos, but did work with Evero on the Rams staff.