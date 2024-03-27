Panthers to re-sign Sam Franklin

Safety Sam Franklin is set to return to the Panthers for another season.

Joseph Person of TheAthletic.com reports that Franklin has agreed to a one-year deal with the team. No other terms of the deal have been reported.

Franklin has been a core special teams player in Carolina over the last four seasons and has also made nine starts on defense. Four of those starts came last season and Franklin finished the year with 30 tackles, an interception, and three passes defensed. He returned that interception 99 yards for a touchdown.

Over his entire career, Franklin has 97 tackles, a sack, and a forced fumble to go with that interception.