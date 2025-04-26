 Skip navigation
Panthers trade up to No. 77, select edge rusher Princely Umanmielen

  
April 25, 2025

For the second time during Day 2 of this year’s draft, the Panthers have traded up to select an edge rusher.

Carolina has been wheeling and dealing, this time sending No. 85 and No. 126 to New England in exchange for No. 77.

With that pick, the Panthers have selected Princely Umanmielen out of Ole Miss.

Umanmielen, 23, played his first four collegiate seasons at Florida before transferring to Ole Miss for 2024. After recording 7.0 sacks for Florida in 2023, he led Old Miss with 10.5 sacks in 2024. He missed a pair of games with an ankle injury.

In all, Umanmielen recorded 25.5 sacks in his 56 college games.

He’ll stay in the South as he heads to Charlotte.