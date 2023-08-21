Panthers waive DT Marquan McCall

The Panthers parted way with a defensive lineman on Monday.

The team announced that they have waived defensive tackle Marquan McCall. His roster spot will be filled by cornerback Troy Hill, who agreed to sign with the team over the weekend.

McCall made the Panthers as an undrafted rookie last year. He appeared in 16 regular season games and made 15 tackles while playing a reserve role.

McCall started the team’s first preseason game and made three tackles, but moved back to the bench behind Raequan Williams against the Giants last Friday night. He had a pair of tackles while playing 18 defensive snaps.