 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_willcampbell_250424.jpg
Patriots boost O-line with Campbell at No. 4
nbc_pft_carter_250424.jpg
Giants pick ‘special’ edge rusher in Carter
nbc_pft_travistrade_250424.jpg
Jags trade up with Browns for two-way star Hunter

Other PFT Content

San Antonio Brahmas v Michigan Panthers
Through three weeks, the UFL TV audience was down by a third in comparison to 2024
San Antonio Brahmas v Michigan Panthers
UFL, players finally reach deal on new CBA
Vrbo Fiesta Bowl - Penn State v Boise State
Ashton Jeanty, Will Campbell, Jaxson Dart part of big group visiting Raiders Wednesday
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_willcampbell_250424.jpg
Patriots boost O-line with Campbell at No. 4
nbc_pft_carter_250424.jpg
Giants pick ‘special’ edge rusher in Carter
nbc_pft_travistrade_250424.jpg
Jags trade up with Browns for two-way star Hunter

Other PFT Content

San Antonio Brahmas v Michigan Panthers
Through three weeks, the UFL TV audience was down by a third in comparison to 2024
San Antonio Brahmas v Michigan Panthers
UFL, players finally reach deal on new CBA
Vrbo Fiesta Bowl - Penn State v Boise State
Ashton Jeanty, Will Campbell, Jaxson Dart part of big group visiting Raiders Wednesday
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Panthers draft wide receiver Tetairoa McMillan at No. 8

  
Published April 24, 2025 09:03 PM

The Carolina Panthers have just given Bryce Young a big-play wide receiver.

Tetairoa McMillan of Arizona went to Carolina with the eighth overall pick in the 2025 NFL draft.

McMillan was a three-year starter at Arizona, where he averaged 16.1 yards per catch over the course of his career and topped 1,300 yards each season as a sophomore and a junior. He may be this draft’s best pure receiver prospect.

Down the stretch last year Young started to show promise in coach Dave Canales’ offense. Now Young has another playmaker to throw to.