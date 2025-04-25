Panthers draft wide receiver Tetairoa McMillan at No. 8

The Carolina Panthers have just given Bryce Young a big-play wide receiver.

Tetairoa McMillan of Arizona went to Carolina with the eighth overall pick in the 2025 NFL draft.

McMillan was a three-year starter at Arizona, where he averaged 16.1 yards per catch over the course of his career and topped 1,300 yards each season as a sophomore and a junior. He may be this draft’s best pure receiver prospect.

Down the stretch last year Young started to show promise in coach Dave Canales’ offense. Now Young has another playmaker to throw to.