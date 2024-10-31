Paris Johnson on Kyler Murray: Confidence goes up when he makes superhuman plays

The Cardinals have won three of their last four games and all three victories saw quarterback Kyler Murray drive the team for game-winning field goals at the end of the fourth quarter.

It’s been a run that’s continued one of the strongest stretches of play of Murray’s career and it has the Cardinals in the thick of both the NFC playoff picture and the NFC West race heading into the second half of the season. Murray’s play has been helped out by an offensive line that has helped him avoid sacks in the last three games and left tackle Paris Johnson said that Murray’s play has helped lift the performance of the entire unit.

“It’s trust in the franchise that we are all going to play hard regardless of who is back there,” Johnson said, via the team’s website. “But when you know you are playing with a franchise guy, one of the best guys in the NFL, the confidence level and excitement level is up. When you know the guy can make the superhuman plays, you know you don’t have to do anything special. I just have to do my job.”

There have been some rough outings mixed in with the winning ones for the Cardinals and consistency will be the key to the team finding enough wins to remain in the mix into the final weeks of the season. Murray’s first eight games provide reason to think that can fall into place.