nbc_pft_showmesomething_251107.jpg
Dowdle, Mayfield have something to prove Week 10
nbc_pft_saucegardner_251107.jpg
Gardner is a ‘building block player’ for Colts
nbc_pft_qbconfidence_251107.jpg
Williams, Maye best performing 2024 draft picks

NFL: NOV 02 Vikings at Lions
J.J. McCarthy has developed an angry alter ego
NFL: Dallas Cowboys at New York Jets
Aaron Glenn again will not say who will start for Jets at QB in Week 10
Minnesota Vikings v Los Angeles Chargers
Report: Antonio Gates hosted and played in a rigged poker game
NFL: NOV 02 Vikings at Lions
J.J. McCarthy has developed an angry alter ego
NFL: Dallas Cowboys at New York Jets
Aaron Glenn again will not say who will start for Jets at QB in Week 10
Minnesota Vikings v Los Angeles Chargers
Report: Antonio Gates hosted and played in a rigged poker game
Parker Washington’s punt return TD gives Jaguars 17-0 lead

  
Published November 9, 2025 01:59 PM

The Jaguars have 45 yards. They lead the Texans 17-0.

Jacksonville scored its first 10 points on drives of 26 and 19 yards after Texans’ turnovers. Their latest touchdown came on Parker Washington’s 73-yard punt return.

Washington also scored on a 7-yard touchdown reception.

Trevor Lawrence is only 4-of-7 for 25 yards and a touchdown. He also fumbled, though the Jaguars recovered.

It hasn’t mattered.

With Davis Mills playing for C.J. Stroud, the Texans have generated only 61 yards with an interception. They also fumbled a kickoff return.