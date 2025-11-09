Parker Washington’s punt return TD gives Jaguars 17-0 lead

The Jaguars have 45 yards. They lead the Texans 17-0.

Jacksonville scored its first 10 points on drives of 26 and 19 yards after Texans’ turnovers. Their latest touchdown came on Parker Washington’s 73-yard punt return.

Washington also scored on a 7-yard touchdown reception.

Trevor Lawrence is only 4-of-7 for 25 yards and a touchdown. He also fumbled, though the Jaguars recovered.

It hasn’t mattered.

With Davis Mills playing for C.J. Stroud, the Texans have generated only 61 yards with an interception. They also fumbled a kickoff return.