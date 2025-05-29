 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_saintsqb_250529.jpg
Which Doesn’t Belong and Why: Saints QBs
nbc_pft_giantsqb_250529.jpg
Which Doesn’t Belong and Why: Giants QBs
nbc_pft_jimirsay_250529.jpg
King opens up about his fondest Irsay memories

Other PFT Content

DC Defenders v Houston Roughnecks
Is UFL plotting expansion to Oakland, Philly, New Jersey, and/or Tampa?
Atlanta Falcons v Las Vegas Raiders
Raiders cut DT Matthew Butler, five others while signing six players
91st Allstate Sugar Bowl - Notre Dame v Georgia
Lions trade up to No. 57 for Georgia guard Tate Ratledge
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_saintsqb_250529.jpg
Which Doesn’t Belong and Why: Saints QBs
nbc_pft_giantsqb_250529.jpg
Which Doesn’t Belong and Why: Giants QBs
nbc_pft_jimirsay_250529.jpg
King opens up about his fondest Irsay memories

Other PFT Content

DC Defenders v Houston Roughnecks
Is UFL plotting expansion to Oakland, Philly, New Jersey, and/or Tampa?
Atlanta Falcons v Las Vegas Raiders
Raiders cut DT Matthew Butler, five others while signing six players
91st Allstate Sugar Bowl - Notre Dame v Georgia
Lions trade up to No. 57 for Georgia guard Tate Ratledge
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Pat Freiermuth: A lot I can do other than worrying about who QB will be

  
Published May 29, 2025 01:07 PM

Plenty of people are watching to see if and when Aaron Rodgers decides to sign with the Steelers, but it doesn’t sound like tight end Pat Freiermuth is spending much time thinking about the prospect.

Freiermuth is the team’s leading returning receiver from the 2024 season, so one might imagine that the identity of the quarterback would be of particular interest to him. Freiermuth said that the opposite is true when he spoke to reporters from the team’s OTAs this week.

“I mean, I just take it day by day,” Freiermuth said. “You know, it is what it is. Just trying to put my head down and be a leader for this offense. We got a lot of new faces on this team, and I’m just kind of uphold the standard that I learned from older guys when I was here. So there’s a lot of other things I can be doing than worrying about who’s gonna be our quarterback.”

Freiermuth’s nonchalance about Rodgers’s decision and the overall makeup of the quarterback position is not shared by many others, but it’s clear at this point that no amount of handwringing is going to speed up the process.