Pat Freiermuth: A lot I can do other than worrying about who QB will be

Plenty of people are watching to see if and when Aaron Rodgers decides to sign with the Steelers, but it doesn’t sound like tight end Pat Freiermuth is spending much time thinking about the prospect.

Freiermuth is the team’s leading returning receiver from the 2024 season, so one might imagine that the identity of the quarterback would be of particular interest to him. Freiermuth said that the opposite is true when he spoke to reporters from the team’s OTAs this week.

“I mean, I just take it day by day,” Freiermuth said. “You know, it is what it is. Just trying to put my head down and be a leader for this offense. We got a lot of new faces on this team, and I’m just kind of uphold the standard that I learned from older guys when I was here. So there’s a lot of other things I can be doing than worrying about who’s gonna be our quarterback.”

Freiermuth’s nonchalance about Rodgers’s decision and the overall makeup of the quarterback position is not shared by many others, but it’s clear at this point that no amount of handwringing is going to speed up the process.